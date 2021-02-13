U.S. Capitol riot footage shown at Trump impeachment trial reminder 'that can't happen again' -White House

U.S. Capitol riot footage shown at Trump impeachment trial reminder 'that can't happen again' -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:54 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the powerful footage from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot shown at former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial was a reminder of why "that can't happen again."
Psaki said that the president was not making calls or asking any senator to vote a certain way.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
