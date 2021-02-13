Left Menu

Assam: Cong MP, MLA to donate one month's salary to staff of non-functional paper mill

The Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said that he and party MLA Rakibul Hussain have decided to donate one month's salary to the employees of the non-functional Nagaon Paper Mill of central PSU firm Hindustan Paper Corporation HPC in Assam. The HPCs Cachar unit in Panchgram ceased to function on October 20, 2015, while the Nagaon mill in Jagiroad stopped operating on March 31, 2017.

13-02-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: @GauravGogoiAsm

Gogoi said that he and Hussain will donate their salaries during the visit of a Congress delegation to the factory to enquire about the condition of the employees of the Nagaon unit as well as the Cachar plant of the HPC.

''The people there are suffering and we don't have any words to express their grief. We two have decided to donate one month's salary to the Employees Welfare Fund and appeal to all Congress workers to help them as much as possible,'' he said.

The Congress had in October last year said that if voted to power in the assembly election due in March-April, the party will take steps for the revival of the two paper mills.

