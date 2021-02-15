Left Menu

South Africa’s 20 land borders to be open: COGTA Minister

The Department on Monday said travelling to and from South Africa was allowed subject to regulations.

15-02-2021
Dlamini-Zuma in the statement called on citizens to observe all COVID-19 health protocols and remaining restrictions to avert possible resurgence.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa's 20 land borders, which have only been partially operational for the past month, will now be fully open from today, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has announced.

However, the 30 land borders which were closed, will remain so. The closure of the land border posts was introduced last month as the country was seized by a rise in COVID-19 infections.

The list of the borders scheduled to reopen can be accessed on http://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/corona-virus-information.

"Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at schools in the Republic, and who are allowed entry into and exit from the Republic are subject to compliance with health protocols relating to screening for COVID-19. This includes quarantine or isolation where necessary; wearing of masks; transportation, sanitation and social distancing and all relevant health protocols on safety and prevention of Covid-19," reads the statement.

Turning its attention to air travel, the department said this was restricted to the OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town international airports.

"All international travellers arriving at the airports listed above must provide a valid certificate of negative COVID-19 test recognised by the World Health Organisation obtained not more than 72 hours before travel," reads the statement.

Dlamini-Zuma in the statement called on citizens to observe all COVID-19 health protocols and remaining restrictions to avert possible resurgence.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

