Left Menu

At Surat's Magdalla, a boat race powered solely with wind

A race where boats powered solely with wind energy held in Surat's Magdalla port on Sunday saw enthusiastic participation by locals from coastal areas of Dumas and Hazira.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:28 IST
At Surat's Magdalla, a boat race powered solely with wind
Boats participating in race at Surat. Image Credit: ANI

A race where boats powered solely with wind energy held in Surat's Magdalla port on Sunday saw enthusiastic participation by locals from coastal areas of Dumas and Hazira. The 20 km long race that began from Magdalla on the bank of the river Tapi, has been organised for the last 50 years, and this time too was a crowd puller with people from across the city thronging the Magdalla bridge to watch.

Organisers National Fighters Sports Club said around thousand spectators had gathered to view the spectacle. Avinash Patel a participant told ANI: "It is a 15 to 20 km long race where 8 to 10 boats participate every year. These boats run without an engine, solely on wind energy."

Many people also hire boats especially to travel to Hazira to cheer their favourite team during the race. Kamlesh Patel another participant said: "The toughness of the sail depends on the speed of the wind, If the wind is not properly controlled, the boat can flip upside down in the water. Each boat carries 8 people at a time and for each one of them it is physically demanding and very tough." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson wants 'cautious but irreversible' path out of COVID-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.With nearly a quarter of the United Kingdoms pop...

Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says can overcome new outbreak

Guinea is tracking down people who potentially came in contact with Ebola patients and will rush out vaccines to the area as soon as it can get them, after three people died of the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday.Lamah sa...

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Hosts take control after setting 482 target

Ravichandran Ashwins scintillating century and early wickets helped India to dominate on day three of the second Test against England after setting a 482 target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Ashwin played a knock of 106 runs befo...

Five more arrested in UP advocate suicide case

Five more people have been arrested in connection with the death of an advocate who allegedly shot himself after being harassed by a group of people who tried to extort Rs 60 lakh from him, police said on Monday.Seven people have been arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021