PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased in Jalgoan road accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased in the truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased in the truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. PM Modi also announced Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the accident.
"PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet. Prime Minister Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district and offered condolences to the families of the victims.
"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," the PMO said in an earlier tweet. As many as 15 people lost their lives, and two others were injured after a vehicle overturned in the Jalgaon district on Sunday night. The accident took place near Kingaon village in Yaval taluka. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt committed to modernising farming and is taking many steps; will continue with its efforts:PM Modi.
Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26: PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat.
India vaccinating at fastest rate in world, vaccinated 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 days:PM Modi.
Padma awards have continued recent tradition of honouring unsung heroes: PM Modi.
Nation shocked to witness insult of Tricolour on Jan 26: PM Modi