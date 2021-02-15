Left Menu

Most units shut at Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery due to cold weather -sources

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:09 IST
Most units were shut on Sunday night and Monday morning at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 585,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, as temperatures plunged due to a Arctic cold front reaching the Gulf Coast, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Marathon plans to begin restarting units shut by the severe cold weather in the next few days as temperatures rise, which is not expected before Tuesday afternoon, the sources said. Units shut last week for a planned overhaul underway at the refinery, will remain shut.

