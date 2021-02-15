Cong in TN takes jibe at PM for not interacting with people during visit to Chennai

Congress on Monday took a jibe atPrime Minister Narendra Modi for not interacting with peopleduring his visit here on February 14 to launch projects,as itannounced its leader Rahul Gandhi's 3-day visit to South TN tolaunch campaign for assembly polls likely in April-May.

On February 27, 28 and March 1, Gandhi would cover thefive southern districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi,Tuticorin and Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committeepresident K S Alagiri said here.

During his campaign, the top leader is set to interactwith various sections of society including farmers,students, small, medium and micro industries and would addresspublic meetings as well, he said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi for notmeeting and interacting with people during his visit here onSunday to launch several projects, Alagiri said Gandhi is a'people's leader' and would be with the public.

Unlike Modi, ''Rahul Gandhi will meet several thousandsof people, youths, workers, fishermen and those from severalother fields, and he will be among the people as a leader ofthe people to listen to them and discuss their problems,'' hetold reporters.

Gandhi campaigned in western regions of Tamil Naduincluding Tirupur last month and he held interactive sessionswith representatives from industries as well besidesaddressing rallies.

