Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PMReuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:46 IST
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a series of moves aimed at sidelining his predecessor Joseph Kabila.
