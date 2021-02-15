Left Menu

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TshitshiNews)

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a series of moves aimed at sidelining his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

