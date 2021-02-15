Left Menu

Student attendance on rise in Kendriya Vidyalayas across country

A large number of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country are physically attending classes, adhering to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state governments, the Union Education Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country are physically attending classes, adhering to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state governments, the Union Education Ministry said on Monday. The KVs started opening in a phased manner from October 2020.

According to data compiled on February 11 this year from all KVs, an average of 42 per cent of Class 9 students, 65 per cent students of Class 10, 48 per cent students of Class 11 and 67 per cent students of Class 12 are physically attending classes all over the country, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. These figures are dynamic and trends indicate consistent increase every day. Face-to-face classes for class 1 to 8 have also been started in some KVs where state governments have permitted to open schools for junior grades.

Regular contact with the parents and guardians are being established by the schools to allay any apprehension from students and parents. Students are being permitted to attend classes with the prior consent of their guardians. The Standard Operating Procedures issued by the state and central governments are being followed completely in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All KVs are clearly advised to follow staggered timings for the students of various classes and ensure adequate safety measures including maintenance of proper physical distance in the classrooms," the guidelines stated. However, students who are not attending school physically can still attend online classes. Students are also in contact with their teachers through various digital platforms, the statement said. (ANI)

