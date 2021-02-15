Left Menu

Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery shut due to cold weather -sources

Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery shut due to cold weather -sources
Marathon Petroleum Corp's 585,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, was shut on Sunday night and Monday morning as temperatures plunged due to an Arctic cold front reaching the Gulf Coast, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Marathon plans to begin restarting units shut by the severe cold weather in the next few days as temperatures rise, which is not expected before Tuesday afternoon, the sources said. Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

Units shut last week for a planned overhaul underway at the refinery will remain shut. Last week, Marathon shut the refinery's 140,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 3 (FCC 3), the sources said. Also, the 31,500-bpd alkylation unit 3 (Alky 3) and 75,000-bpd Ultraformer 3 (UU 3), along with a hydrotreater, were shut for the overhaul, scheduled to finish by the end of March.

