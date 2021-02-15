Left Menu

NGT constitutes expert committee to look into Rourkela Steel Plant gas leak matter

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the constitution of an expert committee comprising the Ministry of Environment, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Odisha Pollution Control Board (PCB) to look into the matter of suspected toxic gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant on January 6.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:13 IST
NGT constitutes expert committee to look into Rourkela Steel Plant gas leak matter
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the constitution of an expert committee comprising the Ministry of Environment, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Odisha Pollution Control Board (PCB) to look into the matter of suspected toxic gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant on January 6. The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on February 11, said that the committee may co-opt two other industrial safety experts.

"CPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The CPCB may take into account earlier expert committee reports on the subject of industrial safety, including reports in recent accidents mentioned earlier, to the extent relevant, and suggest measures to be adopted for avoiding such accidents in the future," the NGT stated. The NGT order said the committee may consider the failures leading to the incident, if any, after visiting the site and considering the viewpoint of all stakeholders, particularly compliance with the requirement of onsite and offsite emergency plans and conducting mock drills.

Proceedings in the matter have been initiated on the basis of a media report that said, "Four workers dead due to toxic gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant", to the effect that there was leakage of toxic gas at the Coal Chemicals Department of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on the morning of January 6, the tribunal noted. "The workers of 'Star Constructions', a maintenance contractor firm, were taken ill around 9 am, following such leak. They were rushed for treatment to the OHS Centre inside the plant and later moved to the Intensive Care Unit at Ispat General Hospital. They died while undergoing treatment the same day. The workers were engaged in maintenance work at the coal chemicals unit when the incident took place. The deceased were identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila, Rabindra Sahu, Brahmananda Panda, and Abhimanyu Sahu," noted the Tribunal.

Earlier, NGT had sought a response from the authorities of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), asking them to submit a report over the leakage of gas. At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to suspected toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on January 6 morning. A high-level committee was also formed to inquire into the cause of the incident and all emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024

Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing an official source.The policy, which comes into effect o...

UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Asked by Reuters who he held resp...

Karnataka-based activist group files complaint against Anil Vij for 'hateful' tweet against Disha Ravi

A Karnataka-based group of activists called the Campaign Against Hate Speech on Monday filed a complaint against Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij for his alleged hateful tweet against Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist who was arres...

WHO listes two versions of COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization WHO today listed two versions of the AstraZenecaOxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX. The vaccines are produced by AstraZe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021