MoHUA Secretary launches enrolment module for TECHNOGRAHIS

Till the completion of the LHPs within a period of 12 months, the ‘Technograhis’ will get regular updates from the sites for information dissemination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:10 IST
Shri Mishra also launched the LHP E-Newsletter which captures the progress of the projects at each location. Image Credit: Twitter(@PMAYUrban)

An Enrolment Module for TECHNOGRAHIS has been launched by Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA via video conferencing, here today. TECHNOGRAHIS are students from IITs, NITs, engineering, planning and architecture colleges, faculty members, academicians, and stakeholders. Launching the module, Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA said that interested candidates can register themselves to visit these Live Laboratories at six LHP sites for learning, consultation, generation of ideas and solutions, experimentation, innovation, and technical awareness. "This will help them in getting a first-hand account of the technologies being used and in turn, they can adapt and adopt them as per their requirements in the construction sector for a 'Make in India' approach", he added.

Shri Mishra also launched the LHP E-Newsletter which captures the progress of the projects at each location. This will be the first volume of the E-Newsletter. Twelve such E-Newsletters will be released every month to inform the students, faculty, stakeholders and public about the development works through write-ups and photographs. It will also promote healthy competition among the six states regarding the progress of each state.

The six State-specific LHP booklets are for structured information about each site. They give an idea about the technical specifications, an insight into each technology and other details. These booklets will be a one-stop guide for technocrats for information exchange.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is promoting six Light House Projects (LHPs) as Live Laboratories for transfer of technology to the field. The primary goal is to encourage large scale participation of people to create technical awareness for on-site learning. The foundation stone of LHPs was laid by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on January 1, 2021, at Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). LHPs are being built as part of the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC- India) initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

The LHPs are model housing projects. About 1,000 houses at each location are being built with allied infrastructure facilities. This technology revolution is cost-effective, environment-friendly, disaster-resilient and promotes speedier construction. The initiative will prove to be a major push towards technical transformation in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

