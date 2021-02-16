Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin rose above $50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on rally fuelled by signs that the world's biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.

Bitcoin hit a new high of $50,000, and was last up 3.9% at $49,891. It has risen around 72% so far this year.

