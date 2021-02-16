Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time everReuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:01 IST
Bitcoin rose above $50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on rally fuelled by signs that the world's biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.
Bitcoin hit a new high of $50,000, and was last up 3.9% at $49,891. It has risen around 72% so far this year.
