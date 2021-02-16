Left Menu

Nadda, Shah meet BJP leaders from Hry, Rajasthan, UP amid mahapanchayats

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:47 IST
Nadda, Shah meet BJP leaders from Hry, Rajasthan, UP amid mahapanchayats
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of mahapanchayats being organised by protesting farmer leaders, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with party leaders from Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his cabinet colleague Sanjeev Balyan were also among those who attended the meeting.

Mahapanchayats are being organised in these states by farmer leaders who are protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

Sources in the BJP said that the meeting is being held by the union minister and Nadda in the wake of mahapanchayats being organised by khap panchayats (caste councils) in Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan.

BJP leaders, functionaries, MPs, MLAs, mostly from these regions, have been called, they said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi's borders against the laws since November 28 last year and demanding they be withdrawn.

They are protesting against the the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

The government has held 11 rounds of negotiation with protesting farmers and these have remained inconclusive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. Pablo Hasel missed a d...

Pujara, Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya got down to working with the pink ball right after Indias thumping win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, preparing for the upcoming daynight game in earnest.Indias 317-run hammering of E...

U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations

The United States urged Yemens Houthis on Tuesday to stop their advance on the government-held city of Marib and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the Arab country.The United States urges the...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION BOM16 MP-2NDLD BUS 45 killed as bus plunges into canal in MPs Sidhi district SidhiRewa At least 45 people, including 20 women, were killed when a packed bus skidded off the road and plunged into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021