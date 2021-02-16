BJP tells leaders to reach out to farmers on benefits of farm laws, list welfare schemes of Modi govt

By Pragya Kaushika Concerned over the narrative on the farmers' agitation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked its leaders to reach out to the masses, especially farmers on three farm laws.

The meeting, presided over by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was attended by leaders from all ranks from states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Sanjeev Balyan, minister of state and Satyapal Singh, former minister of state too were present in the meeting. The meeting went on for almost two and a half hours. MPs, MLAs and district level presidents were present in the meeting.

Sources informed that the leaders have been asked to become proactive in their constituencies and areas and interact with people especially farmers at the level of the panchayat to brief them about the benefits of farm laws. According to a senior leader, BJP will restart its campaign to reach out to farmers in order to list out the schemes and benefits extended by the Modi government over a period of six years.

Another source said that they have also been asked to expose the forces giving impetus to farmers' agitation and therefore creating hindrance in reaching any solution. In order to reach out to communities that may have been affected by agitating farm leaders and are sympathising with the agitation, the leaders have been asked to reach out with welfare schemes launched for farmers by the government.

Also, sources informed that a schedule is likely to be prepared for all leaders to reach out in the northern states affected by farmers agitation. The farmers have been agitating over three farm laws and demanding a repeal of these laws. The government has kept the option of dialogue open with the agitating farmers but there has been no breakthrough despite 11 rounds of meeting between the two groups.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

