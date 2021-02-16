Rahul Gandhi hands over chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday handed over a chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:42 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday handed over a chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The chadar was embroidered with Ajmer Dargah's design and a few Urdu slogans.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a chadar to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. Today is the '809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti' which marks the death anniversary of the popular Sufi saint.
Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti also popularly known as Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz was a popular Sufi saint of the Chisti order. He is known to be the direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad. Located in Rajasthan's Ajmer, Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Sufi shrine of the revered Sufi saint, Moinuddin Chishti. (ANI)
