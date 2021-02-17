Left Menu

Meghalaya govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 7

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 7 approximately in the state.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:56 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 7 approximately in the state. "Both prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by approximately by Rs 7. It is being done primarily to ensure that the consumers are not affected by the high prices in order to give some relief to them," said the Chief Minister while speaking to media persons.

Pointing out that prices of petrol and diesel reached 91.26 Rs per litre and 84.23 Rs per litre in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Keeping this aspect in mind and the fact that consumers are being affected and despite the fact that the state is facing financial issues and the VAT that we have collected from petrol and diesel has helped the state in difficult times of COVID-19, the government has decided that we will be reducing the VAT for petrol and diesel". The government will reduce the VAT for petrol from 31.62 per cent or Rs 17.60 per litre to 20 per cent or Rs 15 per litre. "The VAT on diesel has been reduced from 22.59percent or Rs 12.50 per litre to 12 per cent or Rs 9 per litre," the Chief Minister said.

By reducing the VAT, the price of petrol in Shillong will come down from Rs 91.26 to Rs 85.86 per litre while the price of diesel will come down from Rs 84.23 to Rs 79.13 per litre, he said. Meanwhile, Sangma tweeted: "In addition to the previous rebate of Rs 2 per litre, Meghalaya Government has decided to reduce the petrol price further by Rs 5.4 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.1 per litre to offer relief to consumers of Meghalaya with a slight variations in different districts of the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

