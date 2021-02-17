Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests wanted accused in Red Fort violence case, recovers 2 swords

Maninder Singh, one of the most wanted people in Red Fort violence case which happened on January 26, has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:52 IST
Delhi Police arrests wanted accused in Red Fort violence case, recovers 2 swords
Maninder Singh, one of the most wanted people in Red Fort violence case which happened on January 26.. Image Credit: ANI

Maninder Singh, one of the most wanted people in Red Fort violence case which happened on January 26, has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell. The Delhi Police informed that two 4.3 feet swords were recovered from his house in Swaroop Nagar. Besides, a long video showing him swinging swords at Red Fort on January 26 has been found on his mobile phone.

Other photos of his presence at the protest site of the Singhu border are also on his phone. The 30-year-old, also known as 'Moni' works as a car AC mechanic. Maninder was arrested under 41.1 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at about 7.45 pm on Tuesday near bus stop CD block Pitampura.

"The arrested person was seen in a video swinging two swords at Red Fort with intent to motivate/radicalise and energise the violent anti-national elements indulging in brutal assault/attack on police persons on duty with swords, khandas, iron rods, axes, barsaas, dandas etc and damaging historical monument Red Fort on Republic Day 2021," the police release said. The police said that the arrested accused has disclosed to have been radicalised by seeing provoking Facebook posts of various groups. He used to frequently visit Singhu Border and was highly motivated by speeches made by leaders there.

According to the Delhi Police, the said accused has disclosed that he had motivated six persons of the neighbourhood in Swaroop Nagar area. "All six of them, riding upon bikes, had accompanied tractor rally of farmers heading from Singhu border towards Mukarba Chowk on 26/01/2021. Before joining tractors rally, Maninder had kept two swords with him," the release said.

"As per their plan, accused along with his 5 associates and other unknown armed miscreants entered in Red Fort and Maninder did sword dancing/swinging. That sword dancing had motivated violent protesters to cause more mayhem at Red Fort by indulging in all sorts of violence against public servants including policemen on duty there and causing damage to the historical monument of Red Fort," the release further said. The release further said that Maninder runs a sword training school in an empty plot near his house in Swaroop Nagar Delhi. Further interrogation of the accused is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon to start manufacturing electronic devices in India

Amazon will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday. The announcement came after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi ...

Doctors at Bengaluru hospital remove 3.5 kg tumour from 15- year-old girl's neck

Doctors at a hospital here havesuccessfully removed a 3.5 kg crippling tumour from a 15-year-old girls neck.Extending from her neck onto her chest, the benign tumourwhich had affected Surbhi Bens life for more than a decade isidentified by ...

'We weren't two goals worse than Liverpool', says Nagelsmann after defeat

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann is disappointed with his team for failing to make the most of the chances they created in the game against Liverpool which eventually cost them the match. Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig i...

Health News Roundup: Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination in 'first major step' to halt the pandemic; WHO says is sequencing the Ebola virus to identify the strain and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New Zealand releasing Auckland from brief COVID-19 lockdownNew Zealand will lift a COVID-19 lockdown of its largest city of Auckland and ease restrictions across the rest of the country f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021