Left Menu

Protesting farmers installed CCTV cameras, toilets at Ghazipur border

As the protest against the Centre's three new farm laws entered 84th day on Wednesday, with no breakthrough in the standoff between government and farmers in the sight, protesters at the Ghazipur border have installed CCTV cameras and temporary toilets for their convenience.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:58 IST
Protesting farmers installed CCTV cameras, toilets at Ghazipur border
Visuals from protest at Ghazipur Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Aiman Khan As the protest against the Centre's three new farm laws entered 84th day on Wednesday, with no breakthrough in the standoff between government and farmers in the sight, protesters at the Ghazipur border have installed CCTV cameras and temporary toilets for their convenience.

Talking to ANI, Dinesh Sharma, one of the protesters said toilets are installed to keep up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Swachh Bharat. "Our Prime Minister always talked about cleanliness, so as farmers we are taking all precautions to maintain cleanliness at Ghazipur border. That is why we have also installed toilets here," he said.

He said in the past goons had misbehaved with the protesting farmers and that is why CCTV cameras have been installed in the area to identify such anti-social elements in the future. Sharma added that farmers are also planning to grow vegetables on the border too.

"There is an empty land to grow vegetables on both sides. We will stay here for a long time as we have a long fight with the government. Concrete preparations have to be made for the long fight. There is wilderness around, we will clean the area and make it suitable for farming. The government may take as long as they want. We want to make it clear that farmers will not go without taking their rights," he stated. Another farmer Virender Singh who is also part of the protest at the Ghazipur border echoed similar concern.

"Farmers have been attacked many times here, and the government is not ready to take any action against attackers. Now with CCTV cameras installed, farmers will know how these attacks are being conducted and who are the people conspiring against farmers," said Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian Doll Season 2’s production can possibly start in March 2021

One of the most anticipated Netflix shows, Russian Doll Season 2s filming was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The series was renewed for the second season in June 2019 and viewers are passionately waiting to get every detail of it. Th...

Set up separate toilet facilities for transgender people in offices: Delhi govt to depts, MCDs

The Delhi government has directed all its departments, district authorities, municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to set up separate toilet facilities for transgender persons at their respective offices in the national capital.In an...

Centre clears 20 food processing projects worth Rs 363.4 cr

The Union Food Processing Industries Ministry on Wednesday said it has cleared 20 projects worth Rs 363.4 crore under two central government schemes.The government will provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 102.91 crore for these projects, which tog...

Japan says to seek support of G7 for hosting Olympics and Paralympics

Japan will seek the backing of other Group of Seven nations for it to host the delayed Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo this year, Japans government spokesman said on Wednesday.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told British Prime Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021