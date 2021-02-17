PM Modi launches key oil, gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and laid the foundation of key oil and gas projects in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. "We are here to celebrate the beginning of important oil and gas projects, not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the entire country," PM Modi said while addressing the event through video-conferencing.

"Indian Oil's 143-km-long natural gas pipeline from Ramnathpuram to Thoothukudi that is being launched today will monetize the gas from ONGC's gas fields. This is part of a larger natural gas pipeline project being developed at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore. It will benefit several areas in South India," he added. The Prime Minister said it is "our collective duty to work towards green, clean source of energy and reduce energy dependence."

"In 2019-2020, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet domestic demand. I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say that had we focused on these projects much earlier, our middle class would not be burdened," he added. PM Modi dedicated Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi Natural Gas pipeline to the nation. He also dedicated Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali. He laid the foundation stone of the Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam.

PM Modi said that in the past six years, oil and gas projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore have been approved for implementation in Tamil Nadu. "In the same period, projects worth over Rs 9,100 cr sanctioned before 2014 were completed. In addition, projects worth over Rs 4,300 cr are in the pipeline. All these projects are a result of our consistent policies and initiatives for sustainable growth of India," he added.

The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi section (143 km) of the Ennore- Thiruvallur- Bengaluru- Puducherry- Nagapattinam- Madurai- Tuticorin Natural Gas Pipeline has been laid at a cost of about Rs 700 crore. It will help utilise gas from ONGC gas fields and deliver natural gas as feedstock to industries and other commercial customers. The Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Manali has been constructed at the cost of about Rs 500 crore. It will produce low sulphur (less than 8 ppm) environment-friendly gasoline, help reduce emission and contribute towards a cleaner environment.

The Cauvery Basin Refinery to be set up at Nagapattinam will have a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum. It will be set up through a Joint Venture of IOCL and CPCL at an estimated project cost of Rs 31,500 crore. It will produce motor spirit and diesel meeting BS-VI specifications and polypropylene as a value-added product. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, joined the event through video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)