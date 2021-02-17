Left Menu

'No separate ministry of fisheries in Italy': Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani hit back in Italian at Rahul Gandhi's gaffe

After Rahul Gandhi's gaffe in Puducherry on Wednesday calling for the setting up of a separate ministry for fisheries, union ministers Giriraj Singh and Smriti Irani took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Congress leader's ignorance and attempt to "spread misinformation." Both ministers slammed the Wayanad MP and did so in Italian!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:29 IST
'No separate ministry of fisheries in Italy': Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani hit back in Italian at Rahul Gandhi's gaffe
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry on Wednesday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

After Rahul Gandhi's gaffe in Puducherry on Wednesday calling for the setting up of a separate ministry for fisheries, union ministers Giriraj Singh and Smriti Irani took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Congress leader's ignorance and attempt to "spread misinformation." Both ministers slammed the Wayanad MP and did so in Italian! Giriraj Singh who is Minister for Fisheries,Animal Husbandry & Dairying, tweeted, "Caro Raul (@RahulGandhi), Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italia. Viene sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali. politicheagricole.it" (There is no separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. http://politicheagricole.it)

The Union Textiles minister Smirti Irani posted "Sanno solo una cosa. Diffondere bugie, paura e disinformazione." (They only know one thing. Spreading lies, fear and misinformation.) Gandhi who was in Puducherry today to kickstart the Congess' election campaign addressed the fishing community and spoke about the ongoing farmers' protest.

"Government passed three Bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at meeting of fishermen. I consider you to be farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have ministry in Delhi, then why is that farmers of sea don't have the same," Gandhi asked. "The current government is attacking small and medium businesses because they want all businesses to be controlled by big corporations. Our view is different. We want to strengthen small and medium businesses because we believe that's the strength of this country," the Congress leader said.

Giriraj Singh also in a tweet in Hindi said, "Rahul ji ! You should know that on May 31, 2019, Modi ji created a new ministry. And started the Rs 20050 Cr Master Plan (PMMSY) which is several times more than the central government's expenditure from independence to 2014 (3682 cr)." "Rahul ji! I request you to come to the new fisheries ministry or call me where I come. Let me tell you about the schemes being run by the new Fisheries Ministry all over the country and Puducherry," Singh said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NC MPs to skip proceedings of J-K Delimitation Commission

National Conference MPs led by party president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday informed the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir that they wouldnt participate in its proceedings as the abrogation of the erstwhile states special status...

Judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect women's interests on basis of evidence: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect the interests of women on the basis of evidence produced before them.Her remarks came soon after a Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Rama...

Amit Shah on two-day tour of poll-bound Bengal from Thursday

Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day political tour of poll-bound West Bengal from Thursday during which he will launch the fifth and final phase of the BJPs Poriborton Yatra from the South 24 Parganas district and attend several ot...

Taapsee, Richa and others celebrate Priya Ramani's acquittal in MJ Akbar defamation case

Prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and filmmaker Onir on Wednesday hailed journalist Priya Ramanis acquittal in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual harassment.Additional ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021