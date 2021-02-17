Left Menu

JJM (U) designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households

Shri Mishra said while launching the Pilot Pey Jal Survekshan last evening that based on the learnings of the pilot, this survekshan will be extended to all the AMRUT cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:20 IST
JJM (U) designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households
Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) (JJM (U)) is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns in accordance with SDG Goal- 6. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoHUA_India)

Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has stated that the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) (JJM (U)) is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households. He added that JJM-U will lead to competition among cities to become more water-secure and will create more awareness and sensitivity towards water conservation.

Shri Mishra said while launching the Pilot Pey Jal Survekshan last evening that based on the learnings of the pilot, this survekshan will be extended to all the AMRUT cities. The mission will further work towards minimising water distribution losses to reduce non-revenue water from current 40-50% to nearly 20%. Improving water quality is a major component of the mission so that the objective of 'drink from the tap' can be realized. Further, treatment and reuse of wastewater generated will be another important focus area.

Pilot on Pey Jal Survekshan has been launched in 10 cities namely Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur. Pey Jal Survekshan will be conducted in cities to ascertain the equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater and mapping of water bodies with respect to quantity and quality of water through a challenging process. The mission will be monitored through a technology-based platform on which beneficiary response will be monitored along with progress and output-outcome.

Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) (JJM (U)) is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns in accordance with SDG Goal- 6. Sewerage/septage management in 500 AMRUT cities with the objective of making them water-secure are the major focus areas under JJM(U). Estimated gap in urban household tap connections is 2.68 crores and the estimated gap in sewer connections/septage in 500 AMRUT cities is 2.64 crore, which is proposed to be covered in JJM(U). The total outlay proposed for JJM(U) is ₹2,87,000 crore which includes ₹10,000 crores for continuing financial support to AMRUT Mission.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia set to raise oil output amid recovery in prices - WSJ

Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output in the coming months, reversing a recent production cut, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing advisers to the country.Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its plans when a coalition...

Three Independent DDC members join NC in J-K's Ramban

A day ahead of the scheduled elections for the posts of DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district, the National Conference NC received a shot in the arm on Wednesday as three independent councillors joined t...

NC MPs to skip proceedings of J-K Delimitation Commission

National Conference MPs led by party president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday informed the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir that they wouldnt participate in its proceedings as the abrogation of the erstwhile states special status...

Judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect women's interests on basis of evidence: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect the interests of women on the basis of evidence produced before them.Her remarks came soon after a Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Rama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021