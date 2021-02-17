Left Menu

Saudi Arabia set to raise oil output amid recovery in prices - WSJ

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:59 IST
Saudi Arabia set to raise oil output amid recovery in prices - WSJ
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output in the coming months, reversing a recent production cut, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing advisers to the country.

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its plans when a coalition of oil producers meets next month, according to the WSJ report https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudi-arabia-set-to-raise-oil-output-amid-recovery-in-prices-11613570923?mod=searchresults_pos1&page=1, adding that the output rise won't kick in until April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orissa HC asks state to consider premature release of lifer

The Orissa High Courton Wednesday suggested that the state government consider thepremature release of a lifer, who has served 17 years inprison for murdering his brother.A division bench of Justices S K Mishra and SavitriRatho allowed the ...

Mass anti-coup protests in Myanmar as UN warns of crackdown

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmars biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a UN human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning...

Stop vaccine nationalism, encourage internationalism: India at UNSC meeting on COVID-19

India, which has shipped Made In India COVID-19 vaccines to 25 countries, on Wednesday appealed the international community to stop vaccine nationalism and actively encourage internationalism, underlining that hoarding superfluous doses wil...

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021