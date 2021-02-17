Youth critically injured after terrorists fire at him in Srinagar
A youth was critically injured after unknown terrorists fired upon him in Sonwar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Wednesday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:05 IST
The injured person has been shifted to hospital for the treatment.
Identification and further details are awaited. (ANI)
