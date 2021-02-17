Left Menu

Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao plants rudraksha sapling on his birthday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao planted a rudraksha sapling on his birthday on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:07 IST
Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao plants rudraksha sapling on his birthday
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao plants a sapling (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao planted a rudraksha sapling on his birthday on Wednesday. As part of his Green India Challenge, Chief Minister participated in Koti Vriksharchana (meaning one crore saplings in a day) initiated by Telangana Minister Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

"The Green India Challenge programme of one crore plantations (Kotivriksharchana) as part of the Chief Minister's birthday celebrations is continuing all over the State. On the request of Santosh Kumar, Chief Minister KCR himself participated in the programme and planted a rudraksha sapling," read a state government press release. Rao expressed happiness over the programme and congratulated Santosh Kumar.

Across the state and nation and internationally, above one crore saplings are planted under the Green India challenge. Greetings poured in for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today from all over the country on his birthday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Chief MK Stalin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya called up Rao and conveyed their greetings and wished him a happy and healthy long life.

In response, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar thanked the political leaders and eminent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. "I thank everyone who wished me on my birthday. I sincerely wish and want your love and affection to continue forever," the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The White House says weekly vaccinations up

The US is vaccinating on average 1.7 million Americans per week for the coronavirus, up from under 1 million a month ago.New figures from the White House show the steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Bidens first m...

Namibia to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine despite efficacy concerns

Namibia will push ahead with the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite neighbouring South Africa halting distribution after concerns over its effectiveness against a new variant, the government said on Wednesday. The nation of 2.5 mil...

Irani slams Rahul over Assam tea workers wage-hike remark

Union minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday targeted Congress leader RahulGandhi over his remarks about wages of tea workers in Assam.Addressing a rally for civic polls in Rajkot city,she once again referred to Gandhis statement tha...

MoS MEA Muraleedharan says there's scope to diversify trade with Ethiopia

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that while Indian investors have invested strongly in Ethiopia, there is a scope to expand and diversify bilateral trade. Speaking at the India-Ethiopia Business Forum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021