Mumbai police files abetment to suicide cases against wife, mother-in-law of actor Sandeep Nahar

The Goregaon police on Wednesday registered cases under section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the wife and mother-in-law of actor Sandeep Nahar on the basis of a complaint filed by his father. The actor was found dead at his residence here on February 15.

"The complaint has been filed by the deceased's father. The police have undertaken the investigation into the case following the complaint," the police said. The police also added that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

Sandeep died by alleged suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday. Earlier, his wife had told the police that she, along with two others, found his body hanging from a ceiling fan in his home. The late actor, who had worked in 'Kesari' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', had written a note on Facebook, stating that he was going to die by suicide and explained how he was suffering at both personal and professional levels in his life.

The actor is known for performing supporting roles alongside Akshay and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in June 2020. (ANI)

