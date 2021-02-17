Won't inconvenience passengers during Rail Roko: Kisan Andolan Committee

Kisan Andolan Committee spokesperson Jagtar Singh Bajwa said there will be arrangements for refreshment for rail passengers to avoid inconvenience to them during Rail Roko protest on February 18. "We will carry out a peaceful protest in the nationwide Rail Roko program on February 18, from 12 pm to 4 pm. We'll offer refreshments to passengers to avoid inconvenience," said Bajwa.

"We will welcome trains and passengers will flower garlands. We have intensified the campaign to keep farmers active on social media. We instructed dozens of farmers today and also created their profiles on social media," he added. The farmer unions have called for a nationwide Rail Roko protest on February 18 from 12 pm to 4 pm in protest of the three contentious farm laws.

Railways has deployed 20 additional companies of Railway Protection Special Force across the country with focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP and West Bengal. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

