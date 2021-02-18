Left Menu

V Narayanasamy meets new Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy met newly appointed LG of the Union Territory Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas on Wednesday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:42 IST
V Narayanasamy meets new Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy met Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the newly appointed LG of Puducherry, at Raj Nivas on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy met newly appointed LG of the Union Territory Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas on Wednesday. "HCM Shri V Narayanasamy warmly welcomed the new HLG Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan at #RajNivas #Puducherry," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Puducherry tweeted.

On Tuesday, Bedi was removed from the Lieutenant Governorship of the poll bound-union territory by President Ram Nath Kovind. Bedi and Narayansamy had been at loggerheads over several issues. Elections to Puducherry Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been directed to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday. (ANI)

