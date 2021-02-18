Rail roko will be peaceful, will not join politics: Rakesh Tikait

Left Menu

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that 'rail roko', the blockade of trains as part of protests against farm laws, will be done in a peaceful manner and food and refreshments provided to people stranded due to the protest. He also stated that he will not join politics as he considers it "a big disease".

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that 'rail roko', the blockade of trains as part of protests against farm laws, will be done in a peaceful manner and food and refreshments provided to people stranded due to the protest. He also stated that he will not join politics as he considers it "a big disease". "Rail roko protest will begin at 12 pm and go on till 3-4 pm. Trains are not plying anyway. It'll be done peacefully. We'll provide water, milk, lassi and fruits to people who are stranded. We will inform them about our issues," he said.

"Today we have two rallies in Hisar and I am going there. I am going to a rally in Mumbai tomorrow. We will hold rallies all over the country. Farmers are suffering everywhere. The only way to get rid of the problems is to give legal backing to MSP," he said. He also condemned the violence that happened at Red fort on January 26 and said that Bharatiya Kisan Union has no connection with those responsible.

Speaking about his upcoming visit to West Bengal and the extension of the agitation to West Bengal, he said: "We will talk to farmers there. Their crops are not being sold at MSP. We have got nothing to do with elections." He dismissed any possibility of him entering the political arena.

"Politics is a big disease, I will stay away from it," he said. In view of the protest, Railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country with a focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

