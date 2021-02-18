Left Menu

Double engine govt of Centre, Assam made effort to reduce geographical, cultural gaps: PM Modi

The double engine government of Centre and Assam has made an effort to reduce the geographical and cultural gaps of this entire region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday while inaugurating multiple development projects in Assam via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:57 IST
Double engine govt of Centre, Assam made effort to reduce geographical, cultural gaps: PM Modi
PM Modi inaugurating multiple development projects in Assam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The double engine government of Centre and Assam has made an effort to reduce the geographical and cultural gaps of this entire region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday while inaugurating multiple development projects in Assam via video conferencing. "In the past few years, the double engine government of Centre and Assam made an effort to reduce the geographical and cultural gaps of this entire region," said PM Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a bridge between Dhubri, Assam and Phulbari, Meghalaya.

"Distance between Assam and Meghalaya is around 250 kms by road. In the future, it will only be 19-20 kms. This bridge will also prove to be significant for the international movement of traffic to other nations," PM Modi said at the event. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the event.

"Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal through this bridge. The 55 km-long road construction from Serampore in West Bengal to Dhubri, Assam will begin this Oct. It will save the distance and time needed to travel to Bhutan, Bangladesh," said Gadkari. The programme is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra will be marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari; Shilanyas of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business. The proposed Dhubri Phulbari Bridge will be located on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor), and terminating at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. It will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.

The bridge, to be built with a total cost of approximately Rs 4,997 crores, will meet the long-standing demand of the people from Assam and Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the distance of 205 km to be travelled by road to 19 km, which is the total length of the bridge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID patients

The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalised in serious condition - 1,227 - on Thursday, as the countrys capacity to care for such cases dwindled. As of Thursday morning, the country had 14 of capacity free in ...

In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In a shocking act of retaliation Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news, a milestone in the increasingly frantic jockeying between governments, media and powerful tech companies that one Australian minister called an assau...

Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in Floyd's death

Minneapolis leaders have said they are beefing up security plans, preparing to close streets and making sure businesses and residents are well informed as the trial approaches for the former police officer charged in the death of George Flo...

Tennis-Osaka to meet Brady in final as Williams exits in tears

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with an imperious 6-3 6-4 win on Thursday, a victory that booked her spot in her second Australian Open final and left the American great in tears. In a rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021