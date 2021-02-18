60 bodies recovered in U'khand glacier burst

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 18: Sixty bodies and 27 human organs have been recovered from different places, out of which 31 bodies and 01 human organs have been identified, said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday. "The search is still on inside the tunnel, and two bodies are found on Thursday," SDRF added.

"12 teams of SDRF are engaged in the rescue operation for the missing people from Reni village to Srinagar. The communication team is also working simultaneously for better communication in the area," it said. A water sensor warning system has been installed in the Raini village to warn for emergencies.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has retrieved a body from the Tapovan tunnel, while digging inside the tunnel, said Aditya Pratap Singh, Deputy Commandant, NDRF. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "One body has been retrieved around 4:30 am today from the Tapovan tunnel area. We are dewatering via pumps whenever waterlogging is occurring."

"For rescue operation in Raini village, Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB) team is working along with a team of NDRF," he said. A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on February 7 led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

