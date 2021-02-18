Left Menu

Sanitation workers in Madurai dies by suicide

A sanitation worker on Thursday died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the Tallakulam police said.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A sanitation worker on Thursday died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the Tallakulam police said. According to the police, the deceased identified as Velmurugan from Vandiyur, Madurai, died after hanging himself on the terrace of the Madurai Collector's Office today.

Velmurugan worked as a sanitation worker in the Madurai Collector's Office. The Tallakulam police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of suicide. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

