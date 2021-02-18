Left Menu

Mexico has other energy sources if Texas gas falters, officials say

It was not immediately clear if the gap between alternative supply and demand would be covered by gas imports from the United States and other sources, or would lead to shortages. Two LNG tankers were expected to arrive on Thursday, the officials said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:46 IST
Mexico has other energy sources if Texas gas falters, officials say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican has alternative energy sources including two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes expected to arrive on Thursday, the government said, after Texas interrupted its natural gas exports during a weather emergency. Officials from state electricity utility CFE said alternative supplies could generate 30,000 MW of 38,000 MW demand.

"We cannot reply on one single fuel for power generation," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a news conference. It was not immediately clear if the gap between alternative supply and demand would be covered by gas imports from the United States and other sources, or would lead to shortages.

Two LNG tankers were expected to arrive on Thursday, the officials said. One of the cargoes was expected to arrive in Mexico's Altamira port from the Texas coast, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The Malaysia-flagged LNG tanker Seri Balhaf departed from Freeport, Texas on Wednesday. Other cargoes are expected to reach Mexican ports from Asia in the coming days, the government has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an undesirable group, her lawyer said.The ruling frees Shevch...

Zimbabwe starts administering China's Sinopharm vaccines

Zimbabwe started giving COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday, with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga volunteering for the first jab at a hospital in the capital, Harare.I will show you, Chiwenga said to laughter while unbuttoning his shirt. Zim...

Big on ideas, short on cash: Modern slavery fund seeks to transform global fight

Adds details in pars 13, 15, 16 By Kieran GuilbertLONDON, Feb 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the new chief executive of the four-year-old Global Fund to End Modern Slavery GFEMS, Alex Thier has an ambitious goal - raise enough money to ...

ITFC and BCEAO hold workshop on trends and developments in CBDC

In collaboration with the Central Bank of West African States BCEAO, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org, a member of the Islamic Development Bank IsDB Group, organized a virtual workshop on the trends and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021