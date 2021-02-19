Police rescue kidnapped minor girl from UP's Meerut

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday rescued a 4-year-old minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified people, from the forest area of Meerut's Kithore. "A complaint was registered at Simbhaoli police station that a minor girl had gone missing. We found the girl in the forest area of Kithore," said Neeraj Jadaun, Superintendent of Police, Hapur.

"We are investigating the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon," he said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)