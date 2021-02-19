Left Menu

2 policemen injured in terrorist attack on police party in Srinagar

Two policemen were injured after terrorists fired bullets at a Police party in Barzulla area of the Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 13:55 IST
2 policemen injured in terrorist attack on police party in Srinagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two policemen were injured after terrorists fired bullets at a Police party in Barzulla area of the Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. "Terrorists attacked a police party in Barzulla area of district Srinagar. In this terror incident, two policemen got injured. They have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," tweeted the official account of Kashmir Zone police.

A search operation was launched by security forces in the Baghat area of Srinagar following the attack. Earlier today, one police personnel lost his life and one another was injured in the encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohammad Altaf, who lost his life in the Budgam encounter today, was performed in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sambalpuri fabric needs online marketing platform & modern design: IIM-S study

The famous Sambalpuri fabric of Odisha needs online marketing platforms and modernhandloom designs to expand its reach to consumers across theglobe, according to a study by a premier management school.The Indian Institute of Management, Sam...

Copper futures rise on fresh bets

Copper prices on Friday rose 0.9 per cent to Rs 663.30 per kg in the futures trade on a pick-up in the spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the February delivery traded higher by Rs 5.90, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs ...

Efforts made so Netaji is forgotten: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shahsaid on Friday that efforts were made to ensure Netaji SubhasChandra Bose is forgotten but his legacy of courage,patriotism and selfless service to the nation will endure tilleternity and continue to inspire fut...

Swedish c.bank to maintain pandemic support, could cut rates if needed

Swedens central bank will do what is needed to support the economy through the pandemic and could cut the benchmark interest rate if necessary, the minutes of its most recent policy meeting, published on Friday, showed. After a relatively s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021