Left Menu

Ramdev releases research paper on 'first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19'

Yoga Guru Ramdev released a research paper on the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali" in presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:54 IST
Ramdev releases research paper on 'first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19'
Ramdev releases research paper on 'first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Yoga Guru Ramdev released a research paper on the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali" in presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday in Delhi. Speaking at the launch event, Ramdev said that the research paper will clear all 'suspicions' related to Patanjali's COVID-19 medicine Coronil.

"When we launched Coronil, people raised questions on its validity and asked if we followed scientific parameters. People think research can only happen in foreign countries. With this research, we have cleared all suspicions about Coronil," said Ramdev. Notably, Coronil was licensed as an "immunity booster" post the controversy that erupted after its launch in June 2020.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who was part of the event said Ayurveda has Rs 30,000 crore economy in India. "As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15 per cent to 20 per cent every year pre-COVID. Post-COVID, this growth rate has risen up to 50 per cent to 90 per cent. It's an indication that people have accepted Ayurveda. There's marked improvement in exports and FDI," said the minister.

He added that he was a practitioner of modern medicine, but believed that all forms of medicines should work in harmony for the betterment of the healthcare system. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that India's knowledge of Ayurveda can guide the world in world in the field of traditional medicine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In bid to revive Valley's music industry, youth churn out music videos, post them on online platforms

Youngsters in Kashmir are churning out professional music videos and uploading them on online platforms in an effort to revive the film and music industry in Kashmir Valley. Kashmirs music is very rich compared to many other states but our ...

Reservation demands: Govt discussing modalities regarding way forward: CM

The Karnataka government wasdiscussing modalities on the way forward following demands byvarious communities in the state to revise the existingreservation, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.I have discussed it at the cabinet me...

16 Army personnel of South Western Command awarded

A total of 16 Army personnel of the South Western Command were on Friday conferred various gallantry awards for their acts of bravery and exceptional devotion to duty.The awardees included six officers, one juniour commissioned officers and...

Russian aviation agency cannot confirm Egypt flights to resume

Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said on Friday it could not confirm that flights to Egypts resort towns were set to resume in March, following comments made by its Egyptian counterpart. On Thursday the head of Egypts civil aviatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021