J&K: 2 policemen injured in Barzulla terrorist attack succumb to injuries

The Police personnel injured in the Barzulla terror attack in Srinagar earlier today succumbed to their injuries, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Police personnel injured in the Barzulla terror attack in Srinagar earlier today succumbed to their injuries, said Jammu and Kashmir police. "Police personnel SgCt Mohammad Yousuf and Ct Suhail Ahmad succumb to their injuries," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir police

The policemen were injured after terrorists fired bullets at a Police party in Barzulla area of the Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. "Terrorists attacked a police party in Barzulla area of district Srinagar. In this terror incident, two policemen got injured. They have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the official account of Kashmir Zone police had tweeted.

A search operation was launched by security forces in the Baghat area of Srinagar following the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

