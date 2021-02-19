Left Menu

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages ramps up clean energy capacity

Stating that the consolidated impact of the step is equivalent to a reduction in global warming achieved by 35 lakh trees per year, HCCB said, The milestone is in sync with the companys plan to reduce its carbon emissions 25 per cent by 2030 from a 2015 base year. With this the company has been able to offset 46,500 tonnes of carbon emission per annum with solar and wind energy and 30,000 tonnes of carbon emission per annum using biomass fuel in its boilers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:24 IST
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages ramps up clean energy capacity
Image Credit: Flickr

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), which manufactures and sells popular beverage brands such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Minute Maid, and Maaza, on Friday said it has ramped up its renewable and clean energy capacity to meet 50 percent of its total energy requirements through these sources. Stating that the consolidated impact of the step is equivalent to a reduction in global warming achieved by 35 lakh trees per year, HCCB said, ''The milestone is in sync with the company's plan to reduce its carbon emissions 25 percent by 2030 from a 2015 base year.'' With this, the company has been able to offset 46,500 tonnes of carbon emission per annum with solar and wind energy and 30,000 tonnes of carbon emission per annum using biomass fuel in its boilers.

Commenting on the development, HCCB Executive Director, Supply-Chain Alok Sharma said, ''This is a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future. At HCCB, we believe that investing in renewable energy is not just good for the planet, it's a business imperative as well.'' He further said, ''We are aware of our responsibility and excited about the potential that exists in our system to drive renewable energy into the manufacturing supply chain.'' The total installed annual power generation from renewable sources in HCCB has now increased from around 70 million units in 2019 to the current level of around 95 million units, it added.

At present, the company said it uses nearly 50 percent of energy from renewable and clean sources in eight out of its 15 factories.

It has taken up key initiatives, including conversion of furnace oil boilers to PNG (piped natural gas), use of briquettes - made out of agricultural waste like groundnuts and coconut shells - to power boilers, and installation of solar rooftops for on-site power generation.

HCCB said it has also entered into Purchase Power Agreement (PPA) for sourcing wind and solar power through various state grids, adoption of energy-efficient technology and progressively replacing traditional bulbs and light sources in our factories with LED lights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan among big-shots eyeing impactful show in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Some established names such as Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will be aiming to make an impression before the white-ball series against England when the Vijay Hazare 50-over competition gets underway in bio-secure bubbles across six venues...

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace said.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that th...

Make or break for Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City eager to reclaim top spot

Jamshedpur FC need nothing less than a win while Mumbai City FC would look to jump to the top spot with a victory when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.In fact, Jamshedpur have to win the remain...

IED might have been used in attack on Bengal minister: Official

An improvised explosive deviceIED might have been used in the attack on West Bengalminister Jakir Hossain, a senior official of the CriminalInvestigation Department said on Friday.Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was injuredin the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021