EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with U.S., official says

The European Union is working on organising an informal meeting with all participants of the Iran nuclear deal and the United States, which has already signalled willingness to join any gathering, a senior EU official said on Friday.

No invitations have been sent and there is no time frame for the meeting but world powers want to revive the nuclear deal as quickly as possible, the official said.

