EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with U.S., official says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST
Representative Image.

The European Union is working on organising an informal meeting with all participants of the Iran nuclear deal and the United States, which has already signalled willingness to join any gathering, a senior EU official said on Friday.

No invitations have been sent and there is no time frame for the meeting but world powers want to revive the nuclear deal as quickly as possible, the official said.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

