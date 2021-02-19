Left Menu

Preliminary probe reveals 2 LeT terrorists carried out terrorist attack in Srinagar's Barzulla

Preliminary investigations have identified that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were involved in the attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla on Friday in which two policemen were killed, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:38 IST
Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir, interacting with reporters on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Preliminary investigations have identified that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were involved in the attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla on Friday in which two policemen were killed, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. "Preliminary investigation on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence indicate the involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local terrorist, and another as a FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the terrorists," according to an official statement.

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen died today after being shot at close range by terrorists in Srinagar's Bagatg Barzulla. The horrific attack was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area. The area was cordoned off following the attack and security forces have launched a hunt to nab the attackers. The incident took place when the policemen were at a shop.

"Two police personnel on duty were attacked today by one LeT militant who opened fire at them from behind. The policemen were in a shop during the time of the attack and were unarmed. They have succumbed to injuries," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar said. The injured policemen- Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam- were taken to a hospital where they succumbed, police said.

"We brought them to the hospital but, unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries. We will neutralise the militants in the area and also plug the loopholes, if found any, in the security grid," IGP Kumar said. He also added that no arrests have been made in the case. This is the second attack in the city in the past three days.

On February 17, a food joint named Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar's Dangerpora was attacked by three terrorists who were arrested today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

