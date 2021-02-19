Amit Shah releases book chronicling CRPF's history

Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released a book chronicling the history of CRPF since its raising in 1939 and said it will become a source of inspiration for personnel joining the force.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:29 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah marks CRPF Veteran Day celebrations in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released a book chronicling the history of CRPF since its raising in 1939 and said it will become a source of inspiration for personnel joining the force. Addressing the gathering, the minister said India had given a befitting reply after Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

"It was the first time that India befittingly replied and did not let the sacrifice of our CRPF jawans go in vain. An example was set that we can take stern step for our jawans," he said. The minister said it is a matter of pride that all proud moments in the history of CRPF in the last 82 years have been recorded in the book.

He said no institution can inspire its warriors without conveying history and sacrifice and bravery of its personnel. "I have full faith that this book will become a source of inspiration for many years for new personnel joining CRPF," he said.

CRPF said in a tweet that the book -'Rashtra Pratham - 82 Varshon Ki Swarnim Gatha' (Nation First - The Golden Story of 82 Years) "is a detailed and thoroughly researched account of the journey, challenges, successes, and sacrifices of the force". CRPF celebrated its first-ever Veterans Day on Friday. The third Friday of February will be celebrated every year as the Veterans Day of the force. (ANI)

