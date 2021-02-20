WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The project was executed for Waacox Energy Pvt. Ltd under the agrifeeder scheme of Maharashtra Govt for MAHAGENCO.

This plant is developed under the aegis of the Chief Minister's solar agriculture feeder program. A solar agriculture feeder is essentially a 1-10 MW community-scale solar PV power plant, which is interconnected to the 33/11 kV sub-station. The major advantage of this scheme is that apart from ensuring day-time reliable power for the farmers, it requires no capital subsidy from the government. Rather, it is cost-effective, thereby enabling a reduction in subsidy.

Developed in the Warud Taluka of Amravati District, the plant is expected to generate more than 78,600 MWh power yearly. The plant has installed 60660 numbers of WAAREE make 330 wp Polycrystalline solar modules, two Inverter duty transformers of 6250KVA, & one 3500KVA, five inverters of 3125 kw. The Evacuation shall be at 33kV voltage Level at Temburkhera & Shendurjana (warud) Substation.

Commenting on the completion of this prestigious project, Mr. Hitesh Doshi, Chairman, and Managing Director, WAAREE Energies, said, ''Agriculture is a major consumer of electricity, accounting for one-fourth or one-third of consumption in many States, Access to groundwater for irrigation depends on reliable and affordable electricity supply to run groundwater pumping. With the commissioning of this project, we shall be able to contribute toward addressing concerns of the livelihoods of the rural poor and the food security of the country. The timely commissioning of this project reiterates our commitment towards high quality both in terms of seamless execution and time-bounded delivery mechanisms.''WAAREE has taken the stock that Two-thirds of the total irrigated area in India is powered by more than two crores electric and 75 lakh diesel pumps this is an important issue. The urgent need for providing agriculture with reliable and affordable daytime electricity makes it imperative for the sector to adopt such an approach. This initiative by the Maharashtra govt offers a win-win solution for the farmers, government and discoms, and offers a much-needed farmer-centric yet fiscally prudent pathway for the power sector. They not only provide a reliable supply of electricity but will also help reduce the subsidy outgo of States.

WAAREE was recently recognized as 'India's Greatest Brand' in Solar Industry by AsiaOne for FY. 2019-20. WAAREE has maintained its position as the Bloomberg Tier 1 manufacturer for the last 23 quarters. WAAREE serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 30 years of its existence. WAAREE has a record of executing a 50MW solar project in Vietnam in 100 working Days, becoming the first Indian solar company to achieve this feat.

About WAAREE EnergiesWAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of the leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)