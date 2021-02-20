NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secy to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia in Angul district within three months. The panel by the NHRC passed an order recently. The case filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy.

Tripathy raised the issue of rehabilitation and basic human rights issue of forest dwellers of five Revenue Villages in Satkosia wildlife division. The Commission took cognisance of the present complaint on January 30, 2014, and sought a report from the Chief Secretary. The Commission in its earlier orders, directed the Special Secretary, Department of Forest and Environment, Government of Odisha, Principal Secretary, Department of Forest and Environment, Government of Odisha and Director, National Tiger Conservation Authority, New Delhi and sought information/report from them.

Advertisement

The Commission directed the State Secretary, to submit an additional/requisite report in the matter. The response is awaited and the matter is pending for some additional information. Being a seven year-old-case, the matter has been placed before the Commission for reconsideration of its earlier proceedings. The present case relates to the rehabilitation of forest dwellers, whose villages, came under the tiger conservation project and they were forced to evict, but with no resettlement and rehabilitation measures were taken by the government.

In the above circumstances, the Commission directs the Chief Secretary to look into the matter and do needful within a period of three months for settlement of Forest dwellers. The report further said that as far as relocation of village Marada in Mahanadi (WL) Division is concerned; due to left-wing extremist problem, the progress has been delayed.

Earlier, the Commission asked the Director of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to expedite the relocation and submit a report, but the authority failed to respond. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Mahanadi (WL) Division has also been asked to accelerate the process by discussions with concerned persons so as to ensure achievement within a short span of time. Considering the report, the NHRC sought to consult Tripathy over the report, within six weeks.

"The furious tigress 'Sundari' has been creating the problem now, but my petition and subsequent prayers have been moving from State to Center at a snails race. The admission of the State authorities regarding the delay in ensuring the basic amenities of life to villagers for the Left-wing extremists is an abominable phenomenon in a democracy," Tripathy said. Earlier, the NHRC has been informed that due to lack of funds from the NTCA and the existence of Left-wing extremism, the inhabitants of affected villages Satkosia Wild Life Division are dying and being injured due to man-animal conflict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)