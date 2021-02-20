Left Menu

Sinister plan behind toolkit to defame India, cause violence: Delhi Police tells court

Delhi Police on Saturday opposed bail plea of climate activist Disha Ravi and said that there was a sinister plan behind the 'toolkit' to not only defame India but cause violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:04 IST
Sinister plan behind toolkit to defame India, cause violence: Delhi Police tells court
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Saturday opposed bail plea of climate activist Disha Ravi and said that there was a sinister plan behind the 'toolkit' to not only defame India but cause violence. Delhi Police also alleged that the toolkit diverts to sites "which divert mind somewhere else".

"Those sites state that India is committing genocide in Kashmir and other places. People are then asked to organise solidarity protests," Delhi police said. During the hearing in Patiala House court, Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana made several queries and asked the prosecution about the evidence.

"What evidence you have collected so far regarding the connection of toolkit and violence held on January 26? Is there any evidence? Or are we on surmises on conjectures?" he asked. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju and Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad represented Delhi Police and strongly opposed the bail petition of Disha Ravi.

They submitted that she created a WhatsApp Group called International Farmers Strike and on January 20 this year, a draft was created and shared on the said group for comments. They said the toolkit was later shared with Poetic Justice Foundation, which is based in Canada.

The counsels said somehow the toolkit got leaked in social media and was available in the public domain and its deletion was planned. Police also alleged that Poetic Justice Foundation and Sikh for Justice were inter-linked and have the same motives related to Khalistan. Police also submitted that investigation was at a crucial stage and they have to move further about incidents on January 26 in which hundreds of policemen were injured.

ASG SV Raju also submitted that systematic effort was made to remove everything and completely replace the old contents in toolkit and the outfits used Disha "as a front" to carry out their nefarious activities. "Disha created WhatsApp group whose function was to create the Toolkit. Later, Disha Ravi deleted group chats on her links with the Poetic Justice Foundation and she is destroying evidence. This shows there was a sinister plan behind this toolkit. She is the one who asked Greta Thunberg to delete the document. If it was so innocuous, why she asked Greta Thunberg to remove (the document)?" police asked.

Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal, who appeared for Disha Ravi, refused the allegations made by police against her and raised several questions over the investigation and over sedition charges in the case. "If highlighting the farmers' protests on the global platform is sedition, then I'm guilty. Delhi Police are saying that there could be more mobiles, more laptops and other electronic devices. But in five days police remand, I was not even taken to Bengaluru, no raid was conducted," he said.

Aggarwal stated that the "problem is that Disha spoke to Greta Thunberg and convinced her to support farm issues by a tweet. Disha has nothing to do with Khalistan". Pressing for grant of bail to Disha Ravi, he said she is not the organiser (of the toolkit) and added that she has not done anything wrong.

After hearing lengthy arguments for around three hours, the judge kept the order reserved. The order on the bail plea is now scheduled to be passed on February 23.

Disha Ravi was sent to judicial custody for three days yesterday. She was taken into custody on February 13 from Bengaluru in connection with the 'toolkit' case as part of the police probe into violence on January 26 in the national capital during the tractor march called by farmers protesting against three new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AASU announces protest programme during PM's Feb 22 visit

All Assam Students Union AASU on Saturday announced that it will hold agitations duringPrime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on February22 to protest against his governments alleged failure toimplement Clause 6 of the Assam Accor...

GDA raises cost of houses under PMAY

The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman ...

Shivpal Yadav meets AIMIM chief Owaisi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Alis daughter. Besides attendin...

TMC protests against petroleum products price hike

TMC on Saturday staged a protestmarch against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleumproducts across the country.Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazracrossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices ofpetrol, dies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021