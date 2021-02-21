Left Menu

Snipers on high rises, relocation of bunkers after terror strike in J-K's Srinagar

Two days after a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla in which two policemen were killed, Inspector General of Kashmir Police has directed the relocation of permanent bunkers and deployment of snipers on high-rise buildings in the area.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 15:10 IST
Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla in which two policemen were killed, Inspector General of Kashmir Police has directed the relocation of permanent bunkers and deployment of snipers on high-rise buildings in the area. "IG Kashmir has directed increased security deployment at all vital locations, snipers to be placed on high-rise buildings, relocating permanent bunkers and anti-terrorists operations to be enhanced," said sources.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had said the preliminary investigation on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence indicates the involvement of two terrorists in the attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla on February 19 in which two policemen were killed. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local terrorist, and another as a foreign terrorist, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the terrorists In another encounter on February 19, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the same day, one police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

