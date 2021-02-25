Left Menu

Kazakh president orders ban on foreign ownership of farmland

Kazakhstan will permanently ban foreigners from owning or renting farmland in the vast Central Asian nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday, ending a lengthy dispute that once prompted anti-government protests.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:08 IST
Kazakh president orders ban on foreign ownership of farmland
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Kazakhstan will permanently ban foreigners from owning or renting farmland in the vast Central Asian nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday, ending a lengthy dispute that once prompted anti-government protests. Kazakhstan is a major producer of grains, oilseeds and meat in the former Soviet region sandwiched between China and Russia and five years ago, its authorities decided to attract foreign investment into agriculture by opening up the farmland market.

But, unusually for the tightly controlled nation of 19 million people, the plan was met with street protests where demonstrators expressed concerns that giant neighbour China would eventually snap up all the fields and pastures. The government then shelved the plan until this year. On Thursday, Tokayev said the foreign ownership ban would remain in place.

"The land (ownership) issue has always been very important to our people. It is a cornerstone and a sacred symbol of our statehood," Tokayev said at a meeting with an advisory council. "I order that the sale and leasing of agricultural land to foreigners and foreign legal entities be forbidden. This also includes legal entities with foreign shareholders."

China is Kazakhstan's key trade partner, creditor and investor, but its growing clout has prompted a rise in anti-Beijing sentiment among locals, which has also been fuelled by reports of a crackdown on ethnic Kazakhs in China's Xinjiang province as part of a "de-radicalisation" campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Myanmar: The revolution will be Facebook-lived

When he heard soldiers had taken power in Myanmar again, Thar Lon Zaung Htet hurried to the office of his news agency in Yangon, grabbed a few essentials and carefully locked up. He has not been back.His work now is on the city streets and ...

GameStop rally builds after puzzling ice-cream cone tweet

GameStop Corp shares surged more than 50 in early deals on Thursday as amateur investors jumped back into the stock weeks after an unprecedented short squeeze triggered a 1,600 rally in the video game retailer. The latest moves build on Wed...

Congress workers protest against fuel, LPG price hikes, farm laws in Amethi

Congress workers staged a protest and took out a march here on Thursday against rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.Led by district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, Congress workers started their march from Gauriganj distric...

Upbeat on rural prospects, DCB Bank focuses on tractor loans

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Thursday said it is seeing a good business prospects from rural areas and wants to focus on encouraging tractor loans demand from the farming community.The bank is offering customised loans in Chhattisgarh,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021