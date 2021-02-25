Left Menu

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:12 IST
J&K's Ehtisham Khan gets Youth Icon Award for contribution to society
Ehtisham Khan, winner of APA's Youth Icon Award . Image Credit: ANI

The Association of People of Asia's Jammu and Kashmir chapter earlier felicitated Ehtisham Khan, a social worker and an athlete from Srinagar's Batamaloo, with 'The Youth Icon Award'. The award was conferred in recognition of his contribution to society, sports and for representing India at different international platforms.

APA aims to promote peace, create conditions for social betterment and communal harmony. Ehtisham Khan is pursuing a degree in Engineering from Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology.

"I am basically an athlete. I started my career in snow skiing. I represented JK, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the national level in snow skiing. I am a bronze medalist in rock climbing, an ultra-marathon runner, a mountain biker and a founding member of the J K Mountain biking association," he said. " I have worked with International NGOs, Youth Hostels Association of India and an organisation called Youth for Peace. I am now the Coordinator of Adventure Promotion Committee JK and Director for India of International Youth United".

Fayaz Ahmad, his father said, " Ehtisham has made our family and our state proud. We are happy that he got such achievements." (ANI)

