Left Menu

Poorer Texans already had trouble paying energy bills - then came the storm

Romero also said federal programs meant to help low-income households by offering funds for weatherization or bill relief badly need more funding and to be reworked so they cover more people. A study released by Dream Corps on Wednesday found 30 million homes across the United States have serious physical or health hazards, from asbestos to structural damages, making it impossible for many to properly heat or cool their homes.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:30 IST
Poorer Texans already had trouble paying energy bills - then came the storm

Cleopatra Mancha had already lost her job in the pandemic. Then the winter storm came to her home state of Texas.

"We had all the pipes bust in our house. It wasn't just one area - it was everywhere. In the bathrooms, our sinks, where our washer and dryer are," she said. "So we're not having to just try to pay just our electric bill - we have to pay for all these repairs, too." The 44-year-old mother of two in Arlington, Texas, choked back sobs.

Energy insecurity among poor and middle-class Americans had already deepened because of the economic crisis the pandemic created, according to experts. Even before the pandemic, low-income households in Texas were spending 10% of their income on energy - compared with 2% for the better off. Energy-burdened poorer Texans have been forced to buy less food to keep the lights on one month, or put off purchasing clothes another month to keep the heat going.

In Texas last week, 4 million people were without power for days and half saw water services disrupted. Across the United States, experts say, households will suffer unless energy policies are reworked, grid infrastructure improved and deep investments made to fix the 30 million housing units that have serious physical or health hazards, over one-fifth of the nation's total. Dana Harmon is the executive director of the Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute, which has been tracking increasingly unaffordable electric bills in lower-income communities and in neighborhoods of color. The pandemic has forced people out of work and at home for increasingly long periods - including children learning at a distance. That has increased demand for household energy consumption.

"Now when you put a storm on top of that," Harmon said, "you see people facing real danger." There has been much attention cast on energy bills exceeding $10,000 for some Texas customers subject to variable energy market prices. Harmon said those customers only make up about 0.2% of all consumers in the competitive electricity market. She is more concerned about the 3.5 million low-income households across Texas that have already been paying a disproportionate chunk of their income for energy and likely face higher bills as fuel costs have risen for utility companies.

Harmon said a saving grace from the widespread blackouts might be that leaders in Austin who are making decisions on planning for energy systems, along with industry leaders in Houston and elsewhere, "keenly experienced what it's like to go without energy during a crisis, and I hope we would see more empathy for what energy insecurity feels like." Other advocacy groups like the Southwest Workers Union in San Antonio say landlords are finding loopholes to evict tenants behind on rent and a wider moratorium on evictions is needed.

Michelle Romero - national director for Dream Corps, an environmental, technology and social justice group - said that the grid in Texas and across the United States needs to be modernized to increase energy security. Romero also said federal programs meant to help low-income households by offering funds for weatherization or bill relief badly need more funding and to be reworked so they cover more people.

A study released by Dream Corps on Wednesday found 30 million homes across the United States have serious physical or health hazards, from asbestos to structural damages, making it impossible for many to properly heat or cool their homes. The damage can also disqualify the homes from obtaining federal aid in the first place. Romero said that just as the pandemic has allowed a wider public to see the intersections between race and health care disparities, she thinks the events like the Texas freeze are driving home the realities about who bears the brunt of extreme weather events.

"Who is impacted first and worst by events like we saw in Texas is absolutely an issue of income inequality and racial injustice," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' COVID vaccines in EU - officials

Fraudsters have offered 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth some 3 billion euros to European Union countries, two officials, showing how criminals seek to capitalise on a botched inoculation campaign weighing on the blocs economic ...

19-year-old girl murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

A 19-year-old student was allegedly murdered in Narsaraopet town of Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. The girl has been identified as Anusha who was a resident of Gollapadu village in Muppalla mandal o...

Soccer-Shanghai handed Asian Champions League berth as Shandong expulsion confirmed

Former Chinese champions Shanghai SIPG have earned a late call-up to the 2021 Asian Champions League after the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the expulsion of Shandong Luneng from the latest edition of the continental club champions...

Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently revealed during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that she has recorded a new album in lockdown. According to Variety, the Bad Guy singer said that this new album is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021