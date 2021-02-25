Left Menu

Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from 26 Feb due to spike in COVID-19 cases

As the city has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID 19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close the iconic Oval Maidan in Mumbai from February 26, said Chanda Jadhav, BMC Assistant municipal commissioner.

BMC closes Oval Maidan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the city has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID 19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close the iconic Oval Maidan in Mumbai from February 26, said Chanda Jadhav, BMC Assistant municipal commissioner. No activity will be allowed in the Maidan in south Mumbai, including sports till further orders.

"BMC to close the iconic Oval Maidan from tomorrow, 26th February due to rise in #COVID19 cases in Mumbai," said Chanda Jadhav. The ground is frequently occupied on weekends by cricket and football enthusiasts, however political rallies and religious functions are banned in the maidan.

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new cases of infections being reported in a single day after a gap of over four months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

