Inner Line Permit a means of preserving tribal identity, culture: Meghalaya CM

Terming the Inner Line Permit (ILP) a means of preserving tribal identity and culture, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma demanded the implementation of ILP in the state. Talking to ANI on this issue, Sangma said, "It is a very old demand of the citizens of our state as many states in the North-East already have ILP protection. Citizens feel that we have to preserve our tribal identity and culture. ILP is one of its paths and there are many such routes. We want to see how we can take it forward and bring it. For this reason, this is a demand of the people."

"When the District Council was given in 1952, we were associated with the state of Assam. At that time, this Autonomous Council was formed by the Government of India to preserve tribal culture for tribal protection. Even after attaining statehood, the District Councils continue to function. This is a level next to the democratic level, through which we give another level of governance to the people. In the midst of this, came the ILP issue," said Sangma. The ILP is a document that allows an Indian citizen to visit or stay in a state that is protected under the ILP system for a limited time period.

Speaking about the role of Meghalaya in the Act East Policy of the Government of India, the Chief Minister said, "Meghalaya will play a very big role in the Act East Policy. I say in every meeting that if we look at India, then the Act East Policy is for us. But, if you look at the region then there is a different direction for each state." "There is 'Look South' for Meghalaya as we will be working with Bangladesh. 'Look West' is for Arunachal, as they will be working with Bhutan. So, in this way, we need to create a regional approach so that we can plan on how we will work with Bangladesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Together these four states need to strategies," remarked the Meghalaya Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also pointed that it is noteworthy that ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, the Act East Policy, of which Meghalaya is also a part, has been a priority for the Central government, adding that in this, the role of all the north-eastern states including Meghalaya is very important and hence, the Inner Line Permit will have to move forward in this direction by finding a positive solution to the issue, so that local citizens can benefit. (ANI)

